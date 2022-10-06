2-day event, Fall Plant Sale underway at Jackson’s UT Gardens

JACKSON, Tenn. — Seasons are changing and it’s time to upgrade the garden for the fall.

Thursday morning, the University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson began a two-day event titled “Fall in the Garden,” inviting the community to visit the gardens and learn more about planting.

“We have garden lectures going on pretty much all day long,” said Celeste Scott, Horticulture Extension Agent, Madison County. “A plant sale that starts at 2 and goes to 6. We’re going to have another talk this evening that we invite ya’ll to come on out to.”

At the gardens, people were given a chance to learn more about the culture of plants for the fall, and what they could use in their gardens during this season.

“We have a wide selection of varieties, trees, shrubs, perennials, and then pansies,” said Research Horticulturist at the West TN AgResearch & Education Center, Jason Reeves. “You know fall is a great time for planting pansies in the garden. So all the plants that you would buy today, would be great planted in your garden this fall, and will continue to perform next year in the spring.”

Miniature activities are spread throughout the course of the two-day event, to go along with the plant sale; including a speaker, a chance to go on a self guided tour through the garden, a food truck, chats with master gardeners, and even a potluck.

The Fall in the Garden event will continue on Friday with a plant sale.

“And we would just be so happy to have you here, and then come back tomorrow for more plant sales,” Scott said. “If you can’t come today, maybe you can come and find a few things to add to your garden tomorrow from 10 to 2.”

UT Gardens is located at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center on Airways Boulevard.

The event is free to enter and open to the public. Click here for more information.

