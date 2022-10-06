4 West TN alumni join inductees into 2022 TICUA Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) has announced the inductees into their 2022 Hall of Fame.

Among those honored include civil rights pioneer W.E.B. DuBois, Former Tennessee Governor Frank G. Clement, and creator of the first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Dr. Midred Stahlman.

This year’s list of inductees also features four alumni from West Tennessee colleges and universities: Dr. James Cantrell of Bethel University, Nicholas Brody (N.B.) Hardeman of Freed-Hardeman University, Isaac Burton Tigrett of Union University, and Jesse Tyson of Lane College.

“The TICUA Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, once again, demonstrates the incredible value a liberal arts education provides throughout a person’s lifetime,” said TICUA President Dr. Claude Pressnell. “We are proud to recognize this impressive group of alumni who have made significant contributions to their institutions, communities, and society.”

A news release states Tennessee’s Independent Colleges and Universities have helped shape some of the county’s most distinguished and impressive citizens, including Nobel laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners, elected officials, faith leaders and entrepreneurs.

