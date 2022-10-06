Crime Stoppers 10-05-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the two robbers who victimized Huck’s Convenient Store on Ridgecrest Road. Two perps entered the store around 11:30am on Sunday. One of them going went around the counter where the manager was counting cash and assaulted her. They escaped with a large amount of money.

If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson.

