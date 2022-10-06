Jackson State to hold scholarship fundraiser at Skillet Junction

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson State Community College Foundation has announced a scholarship fundraiser at a special event this month.

The fundraiser, named Tacos, Tecates & Scholarships, will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at Skillet Junction.

Guests can enjoy street tacos, drinks and a night of dancing, as a salsa dance instructor will be on-site.

The goal is to help raise funds for students who may not be eligible to receive traditional scholarships or grants, as well as those who need additional funds to complete their schooling. The money will go towards textbook fees, housing and more.

“We wanted to host an event that we can all come together, enjoy made-to-order street tacos, drinks and bust out our dancing shoes to do some salsa dancing,” JSCC Foundation Director Lindsey Tritt said. “We invite the community to join us for an eventful evening as we raise funds to make a positive impact on the lives of our students.”

A news release states that in 2021, the JSCC Foundation was able to provide over $32,000 in scholarships and student relief. The foundation hopes to increase that number with the addition of this new event.

Click here for tickets and more information. Skillet Junction is located at 575 South Royal Street in downtown Jackson, in the former Neely House.

