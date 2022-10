Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN.

For any further inquires please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333