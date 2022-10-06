Luisa Jiminez Stanfill was born in Barcelona Spain on July 14, 1935, the daughter of the late Eduardo Ligero Montoro and Figueras Ramirez.

Mrs. Stanfill passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness at the age of 87 years, 2 months, and 21 days. She was a homemaker and Catholic in faith.

Other than her parents She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Stanfill.

She is survived by a daughter, Josie Dove and husband Ricky of Jackson, TN and a son, Raymond Lopez and companion, Carol Gilliam of Blue Goose, TN, three sisters, Maru and Anna both of Spain and Manola of France, seven grandchildren, Ricky Dove, Jr: Westley Dove, Kris Dove, Stephanie Murphy, Ray Lopez, Susan Lopez and Nick Lopez and nine great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

Memorials may be directed to, St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959