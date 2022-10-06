Milan Fall Festival coming to Main Street this Saturday

MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan is preparing to host their 2022 Fall Festival this Saturday, October 8.

A yearly tradition for Milan, the festival is held annually on the second weekend in October.

The event offers a wide variety of activities, including the Miss Milan Fall Festival Pageant, live music, a magic show, fun for kids and more.

Guests can also enjoy food and vendors, and see the festive results of the downtown Light Pole Decorating Contest.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street.

