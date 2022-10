Mugshots : Madison County : 10/05/22 – 10/06/22

Brooke Evans Brooke Evans: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Ace Clark Ace Clark: Schedule II drug violations

Clyde Honer Clyde Honer: Public intoxication

Cody Christianson Cody Christianson: Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed

Devon Smith Devon Smith: Schedule IV drug violations



Elijah Milton Elijah Milton: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Leo Sousie Leo Sousie: Disorderly conduct

Lisa Callis Lisa Callis: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Lori Conrad Lori Conrad: Violation of order of protection

Octavious Davis Octavious Davis: Schedule VI drug violations



Toni Bennett Toni Bennett: Violation of probation

Tracie Davis Tracie Davis: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/06/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.