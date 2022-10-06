National Confectioners Association reveals most popular Halloween treats

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Halloween fast approaching, the National Confectioners Association is revealing the most popular candies.

Thursday, we got to discuss these candies as well as fun, creative, and safe ideas for families to enjoy this Halloween season.

Whether consumers are enjoying new and innovative offerings or their classic favorites, chocolate and candy are an iconic part of the season’s celebrations.

“Whether they are picking or making a costume, decorating their homes, carving pumpkins, all of these activities that are associated with the Halloween season can be enhanced by chocolate and candy,” said Carly Schildaus with National Confectioners Association. “Of course, you cannot forget trick or treating on October 31st.”

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year.

