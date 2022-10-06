Spectrum reps visit Carroll County to discuss high-speed internet access

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Spectrum and area leaders discuss broadband in Carroll County.

Thursday, Spectrum representatives, along with state and local leaders, shared how they are working to provide affordable, high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved rural areas. This is through programs such as the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity program and Spectrum Internet Assist.

Spectrum also presented the Carroll County Senior Center with a $5,000 donation to expand their computer lab to improve digital literacy among seniors in the community.

The meeting attracted a large number in the community.

“It’s very exciting to us,” said Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler. “It’s a very competitive grant process. Charter has the ability to really go into any community and invest, so for us to see them take an interest in Carroll County is very special to us. We are very grateful.”

Spectrum leaders say they’re committed to helping close the digital divide with a comprehensive approach that addresses broadband access, adoption, and affordability.

For more news in the Carroll County area, click here.