University of Memphis-Lambuth ushers in Fall with annual concert

JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s Fall..meaning falling leaves and cooler temperatures and for one local university, it means an annual musical event.

The Fall 2022 concert at University of Memphis at Lambuth got underway Thursday evening at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center on campus. Students performed some well-known classics as well as some of their own original songs.

The event was free and organizers tell us next year’s fall concert event is already in the planning stages.