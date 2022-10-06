Warm Thursday but Some Frost Concerns Could Return this Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for October 5th:

Temperatures have reached the mid 80s for most of West Tennessee today but 2 different fronts will pass over the next 48 hours cooling us down quickly. There is a chance that some of us could be under a frost advisory Saturday night into Sunday morning since we could drop down to the mid 30s. There is a warm up and increase in humidity coming next week that could spark up some showers and storms towards the 2nd half of the work week as well. We also will have the latest on the new drought monitor coming up here. If we don’t get some rain soon, drought concerns will continue to expand across the Mid South.

Drought conditions have returned after being completely wiped out during the end of the month of August. We had a couple long dry spells in September that led to only seeing about 40% of a normal month’s rainfall for the month. We ended up over 2″ below average for the month.

Jackson was about completely caught up on yearly rain heading into September but now we are about 3″ under again on the year. After some rough drought problems in July, things improved significantly but appear to returning as October is going to start out very dry as well.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds will move back in tonight across all of West Tennessee. That will keep the mild weather around but we should be about 5 degrees warmer than last night. High pressure will continue to sit to our north keeping temperatures below normal. Lows tonight will again fall down around 50°.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be a cool day and temperatures will be back below normal. Highs will only reach the low 70s on Friday and Friday night lows will fall down to 40° with some of us falling into the upper 30s. Sunny skies will hang around for most of the day on Friday and the winds will be breezy out of the north. It will be quite chilly for Friday night football games this week.

THE WEEKEND:

The coolest weather this season so far looks to be moving in for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 60s and highs on Sunday will warm back up into the low 70s, staying below normal. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend and the winds will come out of the north or northwest all weekend long. Saturday night lows are likely to fall into the mid to upper 30s for most of West Tennessee but as of now, it looks like we will stay above freezing. There is some potential for frost in some areas north of Madison county. We could see a frost advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning but it could go either was as of now.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather will move back in for next week across West Tennessee. South and southwest winds will return on Monday and stick around until the end of the work week when the next front is expected to pass by. Monday highs will reach the upper 70s, and low to mid 80s will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will hang around the mid 50s for the start of the week and only drop down to around 60° during the middle of the week. The next front is expected to move through sometime on Thursday. As of now it looks like our best chance for rain in a couple weeks. There is also a chance for some storms to move in as the front passes and it could be our first shot for severe weather this fall across the Mid South. Clouds will increase in the middle of the week as well. We will be watching the forecast closely into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

It looks like the last heat wave of the summer was over on September 22nd, just in time for the beginning of fall. Some of the coolest weather since last April will be hanging around again this week. There will be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. The tropics have been started out quiet but usually begin to heat up towards the beginning of fall and we are again monitoring a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico in the middle of the month or October. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13