Ashley Lynn Walk, age 35, resident of Oakland and wife of Travis Walk, departed this life Friday afternoon, September 30, 2022.

Ashley was born May 14, 1987 in Millington, Tennessee, the daughter of Michael Pannell and Rhonda Ball Jordon. She was the owner of a swimming pool company and loved rockhounding, crystal mining, taking trips to the beach, fishing, hunting and off-roading. “Honey”, as Ashley was known by her sons, will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, great-granddaughter and goddaughter.

Ashley is survived by her husband, Travis Walk; two sons, Bradley Walk and Brayden Walk; her mother, Rhonda Ball Jordon; her father, Mike Pannell (Sharon Pannell); stepfather, Dennis Jordon; godfather, Billy Conaley; her grandmothers, Barbara Ball and Lisa Ball Wills (Jimmy Wills); father-in-law, Randy Walk; her great-grandfather, Cecil Hudson; three sisters, Anna Jordon (Chase Miller), Tayler Pannell and Toni Bobbit; three brothers, Brandon Pannell (Lindsay Boldrey) with nieces, Baileyan and Annalyn, Jacob Jordon (Bree Josephine) with nephew, Jacob Jordon, Jr., and Tyler Jacob Pannell; and her best friend, Kimberly Yarbrough (Micah Yarbrough) and their daughters, Makayla, Mallory, Madilyn and Mya.

A Celebration of Life Service for Ashley will be held at 11 A.M. until 12 noon with family only in attendance on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Ashley will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

