City of Milan prepares for annual Fall Fest on Saturday

MILAN, Tenn. — Saturday the City of Milan is hosting their annual Fall Fest.

Before this event, Friday the city allowed various businesses and organizations to compete against one another by decorating light poles downtown.

Saturday, a winner will be announced along with live music, games, and more.

This is a great opportunity to enjoy time in the community.

“It’s just one of the most fabulous things we do in Milan, Tennessee,” said Mayor B.W. Beasley. “The vendors are amazing. The food trucks are just incredible. We’ve got food trucks coming from as far as 30-40 miles away.”

The Milan Fall Fest will be held from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon on Main Street. Click here for more information.

