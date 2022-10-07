Funeral service for Cynthia Ann Johnson, age 70, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson died Friday, September 30, 2022 at West Tennessee Transitional Care.

Visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnson will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.