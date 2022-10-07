Former Obion Co. booster club treasurer stole over $9k from club, report shows

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Obion County Central Baseball Booster Club Treasurer was indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 following an investigation led by the Tennessee Comptoller’s office.

Investigators say Allison Baldwin, the former treasurer of Obion County Central High School’s Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club, stole more than $9,000 from the club by writing unauthorized checks, ATM withdrawals, and making a personal purchase using the club’s debit card.

The investigation found that club records were altered to make it appear as if the transactions were legitimate club purchases.

Baldwin claims the receipts for these purchases were in her home safe that was stolen during a burglary in June 2021.

Baldwin later admitted to taking the majority of this money for personal use.

Click here to read the full investigative report.

