Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead.









According to police, around 5:12 p.m. on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.

Police say the victim later died as a result of their injuries.

According to JPD, a light blue colored sedan was seen leaving the scene.

The department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact authorities.

JPD can be reached at (731) 425-8400, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 or through their mobile P3 app.

