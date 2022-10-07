Our beloved Julie, Julia Kay Schaeffer, peacefully passed away on October 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Sandeford “SJ” Schaeffer and Dale Owens Schaeffer. Julie is survived by her siblings, Sandra Trail (Ray), Susan Fletcher (Jim), Sandy Schaeffer (Beth), Lane McCurrach (John) and by favorite nieces, nephews, and young great nieces and nephews. Julie graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1970 where she was active in Girl Scouts and had perfect attendance. She worked as a medical assistant and then as a receptionist at Baddour Center, where she made her home for many years among many friends.

Julie had a deep love for her family, happy to take time to play with cousins, nieces, and nephews. Always wanting to be connected to and involved in her community, she volunteered at Balmoral Presbyterian Church and Regional One gift shop. Julie loved baking, knitting and needlework, and took pleasure in creating handmade gifts for baby showers and Christmas gifts. She was a great historian, loved recounting family events and stories and enjoyed baking and sharing recipes.

After moving back home to her family, Julie lived with her parents and helped care for her mother. She later retired to SomerOak where she made many friends and was a fierce competitor in Wii bowling and Bingo; she spent her evenings watching Wheel of Fortune and completing puzzles. For the past few years, Julie resided at NHC in Somerville where she continued to enjoy social activities and socializing with other residents. Her family appreciates the caregivers who watched over her at NHC and kept her comfortable during her last months.

A visitation for Julie will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

