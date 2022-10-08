Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade.

This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade.





The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard.

Many alumni, current students, and members of the community were in attendance.

The parade began at 8:30 a.m., and started on Lane Avenue. The celebration continued with a tailgate event, and the official Homecoming game at 2 o’ clock against Kentucky State University.

“No words can explain what we are feeling now with the two year hiatus that we have had. It is just great to be back on campus, to be with everybody, and to celebrate with a Homecoming and a parade again,” said Dr. Billy Wesson, Lane College alumnus.

This parade is a Homecoming tradition that dates back many years.

