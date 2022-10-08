Local art gallery celebrates 13 years

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local art event hits Jackson.

Art in the Village hosted a meet and greet today, where individuals could purchase art from local artists.





The event happened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey Jones Village. The event had a good turnout with many members of the community coming to admire the local artwork.

Many local artists were at the event displaying and selling their works. Some of the items included paintings, drawings, jewelry, and much more.

“Just stop and take a look inside the gallery. The artwork is very well priced and the artists are amazing. It is also owned and run by the artist whose works are in there, so anytime that you

walk in the door, you will be talking to a local artist,” said Christina Butchko, owner, Resplendid for You.

The event is in celebration of Art in the Village’s 13th year in business.