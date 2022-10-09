Community joins together in city wide prayer

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer.

A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city.

Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians from all denominations, to come together, to lift up our city, pray for our city leaders, to pray for our churches, to pray for our country and to pray for one another.”

In the effort of coming together outside of the church’s walls, Pastor Adam Dooley, Englewood Baptist Church, shares the impact of having an event like this.

“We live in such a volatile time where everyone is quick to speak what they are against, but we really want to be known also for what we’re for. And we want to actively live that out,” Dooley said.

“One of the things that we really need to focus on is just caring well for one another and that begins with praying for one another. Turning our hearts towards the Lord, and when we are right with the Lord, we can be right with one another,” said Dub Oliver, President of Union.

With many prayers, and future events to continue on the course for unity throughout Jackson, Pastor Martin shares his hope to the church.

“We’ve got a big job to do. That we’ve got a whole city, that we need to love on. That we need to understand how to love, and how to allow that love to be received to other folks. Not just our definition of love, but really what does scripture call forth, and for love,” Martin said.

For more information on future events, like The Amp concert on October 22 , click here.

