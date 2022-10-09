Pride Fest returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity.

Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show.

The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and inclusion.

People gathered together from different backgrounds and walks of life, to enjoy the festivities.

After recent controversy over the event, organizers are glad there’s a space where attendees can feel safe.

“It’s all about building community, and for people that are like me, to be around like minded people and just celebrate life, and just love,” said Darren Lykes, chairperson Jackson Pride.

Jackson Pride also plans to use the proceeds from the event to go towards a scholarship for the youth, with details coming in the Spring.

