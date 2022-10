WEB EXTRA: Thousands of carved pumpkins on display in Illinois

CBS Newspath—PUMPKIN PALOOZA: Thousands of carved pumpkins are on display at Jack O’ Lantern World in Lake Zurich, Illinois. Event organizers say more than 50 carvers, designers, and artisans used about 4,000 pumpkins to create 20 displays featuring some iconic sites from around the world.