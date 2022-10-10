2 arrested in Huntingdon after officers find drugs while serving warrant

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Two people were arrested in Huntingdon after authorities discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a home.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Herbert Strayhorn and 25-year-old Micah Leite were taken into custody on Monday.

The TBI says officers with the Huntingdon Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department visited a home in the 200 block of Maple Street to serve an arrest warrant.

While serving the warrant, officers stated they observed drugs and paraphernalia in plain view, and they requested the assistance of the TBI.

A news release states after agents and investigators received consent to search the home, they entered and made confirmation of the illicit items.

Strayhorn and Leite, who were both present in the home during the consent search, were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

Strayhorn faces charges of possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of schedule IV (Xanax), and possession of drug paraphernalia, with a bond set at $4,500.

Leite, who’s bond was set at $4,000, faces charges of possession of schedule II with intent to sale and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

