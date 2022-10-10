Fire Prevention Week: Jackson Fire talks how you can stay prepared

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fire Prevention Week has kicked off, and the Jackson Fire Department wants to make sure everyone is ready in case of emergency.

This year they are partnering with the National Fire Protection Administration Association to create the campaign “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” This year’s message is to encourage families to have a plan if there is a fire.

“Meet with your family, get together and prepare a plan that meets the needs of all members of the family through small children, elderly, people with physical disabilities,” said JFD Fire Marshal Lamar Childress. “Make sure you have two ways out of each room if possible, and have a meeting location outside, away from the home, such as the mailbox.”

In your residence it is important that you have working smoke detectors in each sleeping room, in the hallways, and on every floor. Since it is getting colder, if you have space heaters, make sure they are at least three feet away from combustibles.

The Jackson Fire Department is using social media and in-person events to spread fire safety awareness. They are also installing smoke detectors for free through a state grant.

“The Get Alarmed program, through the State of Tennessee, is a grant program where we have partnerships with local fire departments, and they provide us with free smoke detectors and we do installations,” said Childress.

The fire department says that you may have less than two minutes to get outside safely after smoke detectors sound. It is extremely important to be prepared and have a plan.

You can call the Jackson Fire Department if you’re in need of a smoke detector, or if you’re seeking any information about fire safety, at (731) 425-8347.

