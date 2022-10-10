Jackson Symphony to hold ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ concert Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is calling all sports fans to center stage.

This Saturday, the Jackson Symphony will hold the first Pops concert of the 62nd concert season.

This year’s theme is “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

The Symphony will be celebrating the best of sports anthems, with selections from all things sports related.

Guests are encouraged to dress according to the theme.

Organizers say it’s a chance for the whole family to come out and enjoy together.

“I think a lot of times families don’t think about bringing small children to the symphony, because they think about having to be quiet and having to sit still,” said Elizabeth Stokes, Jackson Symphony’s Director of Marketing & Development. “But what we’ve done is create a family matinee where it is not expected that children sit still or be quiet.”

The October Pops concert will be held on Saturday, October 15 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Matinee performances begin at 11 in the morning, with an evening show at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for information on tickets.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.