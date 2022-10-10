New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns.

Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable and colorful dishes that celebrate the Greek and Mediterranean diet, such as gyros, sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

The first Jackson location will mark Taziki’s 23rd in Tennessee, with more than 100 locations operating systemwide.

In preparation of the grand opening, the Jackson team will be hiring 20-30 team members for positions ranging from management to entry level.

Taziki’s is expected to open in Jackson in early 2023. Click here to learn more and see their food menu.

