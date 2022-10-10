Ribbon cutting held at Johnson Park for new basketball court

PARIS, Tenn. — A new addition opens at a west Tennessee park.



Monday a ribbon cutting was held at Johnson park in Paris, for its new basketball court.

The court was provided by the city of Paris to enhance the park and the community.

Flooding has been an issue at the park in the past, so the courts have been elevated to allow water to run off.

The goal is for the park to serve families for generations to come.

“To me, that’s the value of your community. Maintaining that, those memories where we can share those with our kids, our grand kids, our great grand kids… and let them know there is some good things that can happen in your community and this is one of them,” shared city commissioner Samuel Tharpe.

Tharpe says there is also a walking trail and other amenities for families to enjoy.