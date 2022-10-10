Warm & Humid Weather Leading to Storm Threat on Wednesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Update for October 10th:

After dropping down to 35° Sunday morning, warm and more humid weather will be moving in for the start of the work week. That will set the stage for some showers and storms to return to West Tennessee Wednesday evening. Some will be strong and a potential severe wind storm will be possible. We will talk more about the timing of the storms and what you can expect coming up here.

TONIGHT:

It will be a cool and mild night tonight across West Tennessee. Lows will fall down to around 50°. Skies will be mostly clear and the winds will be calm most of the night. The humidity is higher than it was this weekend and that will why we will be about 15° warmer tonight than on Sunday morning.

TUESDAY:

Warm and humid weather will return on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the south and be a bit breezy at times. Partly cloudy skies will hang around for the most of the day. Highs will make it up to the low to mid 80s and overnight lows will only drop down to around 60°. This will be the most humid day we have had in a few weeks and will continue into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

The warm weather and humidity will stick around for the first half of the day. The set up and breezy southwest winds leading to the warm up will also help fuel some rain showers and storms in the evening and early night hours across the Mid South. Highs will reach the mid 80s and overnight lows will fall down to around 50° as the front will push through overnight.

Storms are expected in the evening hours and the potential for some severe storms will be possible with gusty winds being the main threat. Some small hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out, but gusty winds appear to be the main threat. Not everyone is going to see rain but more of us will than will not. Up to 1″ of rain will be possible in locations that are hit by the storms moving in.

THURSDAY:

The showers and storms should clear out overnight and we should see dry and cooler weather by sunrise Thursday morning. The clouds will hang around for some in the morning but should move out by the afternoon making for a mostly sunny and cool evening. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 70s and overnight lows will be cool again down near 40°. The winds on Thursday will be breezy and come out of the northwest most of the day.

FRIDAY:

Very fall like weather will dominate over our area on Friday. Highs on Friday will reach the low to maybe mid 70s and Friday night lows will dip down to around 50° as southwest winds could return by Friday night into Saturday morning. The skies will remain sunny and the winds will come out of the west most of the day and be light around 10 MPH. Rain showers are not expected and temperatures will be in the low 60s or upper 50s during the Friday night football games.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend will have a little bit of something for everyone. Saturday will be the warmer and nicer day as another system is forecast to move through on Sunday bringing another round of rain showers and possibly some storms with it. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday with clouds increasing into the day on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will make it back up into the low 80s due to breezy southwest winds. Saturday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s. Highs on Sunday will only make it into the 70s and depending on the timing of the system, upper 70s or low 70s both look possible. Rain showers could linger overnight into early next week, if the system stalls out which looks possible. The winds will start of of the southwest this weekend and switching to the west than the northwest by Monday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

It looks like the last heat wave of the summer was over on September 22nd, just in time for the beginning of fall. Some of us saw our first frost on Sunday morning October 8th. There doesn’t appear to be any frost of freeze concerns through the middle of October. There will also be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. The tropics have been started out quiet but usually begin to heat up towards the beginning of fall and we are again monitoring a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of October. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

