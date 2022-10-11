Bulk waste pickup soon to change in new year

JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents.

“Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.

There are a few differences from the previous process. Instead of leaving your bulk on the street and waiting, you will now have to schedule it.

“It’s going to have to be scheduled, where now you just put it out but that will speed up the process of getting it picked up and it won’t lay on the side of the road for days weeks and the size of the pile is going to have to be within five foot by eight foot by five foot,” Woods explains.

Sanitation is going to limit residents to twelve pickups per year.

Leilani Mills, director of health and sanitation, says, “Residential customers who pay for solid waste collections through your Jackson Energy Authority bill qualify for this service and if you live in a single dwelling home or a duplex.”

“We’re going to have the information on the city of Jackson website and we’re also going to pass out a packet to paying customers so they’ll have all that information in that packet,” Woods says.

The phone number for health and sanitation is 731-425-8545 and you can find more information on Jacksontn.gov