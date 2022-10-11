Governor Lee launches $100 million fund to support local law enforcement efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is launching the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund for local law enforcement.

Agencies are invited to apply for grants that aim to improve public safety throughout Tennessee communities.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

The fund was included in the state’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget as a cornerstone of Governor Lee’s Proven Crime Prevention agenda. The goal is to support local law enforcement’s work to reduce violent crime.

Eligible uses of the funding include hiring and training of specialized crime units, purchase and application of new technology and equipment, law enforcement partnerships with community organizations, and more.

Local law enforcement agencies can apply for grant funding through January 2023. Click here for further information.

