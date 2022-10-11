Maurine Gaither Halliburton, age 94, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of the late W.A. Halliburton, departed this life Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2022 at Kirby Pines Manor in Memphis.

Maurine was born August 26, 1928 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Sam Gaither and Minnie Lee McGee Gaither. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1945, Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi and from Baptist Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Memphis. She was employed as a nursing instructor for many years before her retirement.

Maurine was a member of Union Avenue Baptist Church in Memphis. She was a member of the Bellevue Choir and Beethoven Club. She will be remembered for a being a loving wife who enjoyed music, going on mission trips and working in her yard.

Mrs. Halliburton is survived by nieces, Lois Smith and Phyllis Rottgering; nephew, Bob Gaither; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Halliburton will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel with Dennis Neenan officiating. Interment will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Halliburton will be from 10:30 to 11 A.M. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, 2170 Business Center Drive, Suite 1, Memphis, TN 38134 or the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.