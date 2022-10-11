Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor, 84, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her residence in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472