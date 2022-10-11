Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor


Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor, 84, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her residence in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church in Brownsville.  Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Brownsville.  There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville
(731) 772-1472

