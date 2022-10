Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/22 – 10/11/22

Alexia Patrick Alexia Patrick: Violation of probation

Aaron Tate Aaron Tate: Aggravated assault

Acquanetta Brooks Acquanetta Brooks: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, failure to appear

Alexander Ray Alexander Ray: Driving under the influence

Alvin Randle Alvin Randle: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



Alyssa Etheridge Alyssa Etheridge: Aggravated assault, vandalism

Amy Overton Amy Overton: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Andre Montgomery Andre Montgomery: Failure to appear

Anibal Vega Anibal Vega: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Bionca Boykin Bionca Boykin: Driving under the influence



Breanishe Clark Breanishe Clark: Failure to appear

Chalisa Porter Chalisa Porter: Failure to appear

Chasmine Woods Chasmine Woods: Violation of probation

Christopher Etheridge Christopher Etheridge: Aggravated assault

Daniel Brasfield Daniel Brasfield: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



Daniel Mangels Daniel Mangels: Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Darian Harper Darian Harper: Violation of probation

David Sparks David Sparks: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Deanne Taylor Deanne Taylor: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Dorothy Shivers Dorothy Shivers: Violation of community corrections



Duke Rogers Duke Rogers: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

Edmond Adams Edmond Adams: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Elijah Fogle Elijah Fogle: Vandalism, violation of probation

Frankie Marshall Frankie Marshall: Public intoxication

Gabriel Rayas Lopez Gabriel Rayas Lopez: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Hugh McCall Hugh McCall: Criminal impersonation, vandalism, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

Jeremiah Hilterbrand Jeremiah Hilterbrand: Driving under the influence

John Lovorn John Lovorn: Driving under the influence

Justin Harris Justin Harris: Driving under the influence

Larry Cunningham Larry Cunningham: Schedule II drug violations, driving under the influence



Larry Love Larry Love: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Lois Moreland Lois Moreland: Shoplifting/theft of property

Maria Valenzuela Maria Valenzuela: Reckless endangerment

Michael Bond Michael Bond: Violation of community corrections

Michael Webber Michael Webber: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, violation of probation, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest



Miguel Gonzalez Miguel Gonzalez: Assault, vandalism

Nahshon Black Nahshon Black: Failure to appear

Oscar Castro Lopez Oscar Castro Lopez: Underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, reckless endangerment, reckless driving

Patrick Hampton Patrick Hampton: Violation of probation

Robert Joyce Robert Joyce: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to comply



Roderick Tubbs Roderick Tubbs: Failure to appear

Shana King Shana King: Violation of probation

Terry Walton Terry Walton: Aggravated assault

Toronika Bullock Toronika Bullock: Violation of probation

Toya Glenn Toya Glenn: Failure to appear



Trisha Kimpel Trisha Kimpel: Violation of probation

Tyson Bray Tyson Bray: Criminal trespass

Zianna Woods Zianna Woods: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/11/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.