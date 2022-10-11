New art exhibit addresses mental illness

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — A new art exhibit opens in the hub city.

‘Manic Depression’ the Art, Emotions, and Therapy of Joshua Blankinship will be on display at the Ned.

Blankinship says this exhibit celebrates the Arts and the way it can help people who are mentally ill.

Blankinship says he has bipolar disorder and that the Arts have transformed his life by giving comfort in ways medicine and therapy didn’t.

“When I can have public events like this and have shows that can spread that message to hopefully spread that word to others that maybe, it will help at least one other person find some comfort in their own, not even mental illness, their own problems,” shared professional artist Joshua Blankinship.

The art exhibit will be held through October 31st.