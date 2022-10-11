William “Bill” Taylor Polston, age 66, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Tara Polston, departed this life Sunday morning, October 9, 2022 at his home.

Bill was born February 20, 1956 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the son of the late Billy Polston and Alma Taylor Butler. He was the owner of Polston Construction and was a big dreamer where he made many people’s dreams come true by building them their custom homes.

He loved life and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. He enjoyed NASCAR, classic cars and was a big sports fan who loved chasing elk in San Juan National Forest. Bill was the rock that held his family together.

Mr. Polston is survived by his wife of 28½ years, Tara Peterson Polston of Oakland, TN; three daughters, Jennifer Williams (Brett) of Oakland, TN, Emily Miller (Matt) of Collierville, TN and Erica Filsinger (David) of Arlington, TN; his son, Jason Polston (Alicia) of Lakewood, CO; his stepmother, Dossa Polston of Shongaloo, LA; his sister, Cindy Putt of Byhalia, MS; his brother, Mike Polston of Oakland, TN; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Bill Polston will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will be private.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

