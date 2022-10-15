A local non profit celebrates its 60th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. —Youth Town holds Fall Festival event.

Youth Town is celebrating their 60th anniversary along with having a Fall Festival to support teens ages 13-17 struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

The event started today at 10:00 a.m. and lasted until 2:00 p.m. with many people in attendance.





There was a large number of activities including games, entertainment, and food available.

“We’re here to kick off the beginning of our 60th anniversary. Youth Town was started back in 1992. It is probably one of the oldest Christian based children’s services in the state of Tennessee,” said Nick Pappas, Director Youth Town.

The Fall Festival event at Youth Town is held annually.

For more information on Youth Town, visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.