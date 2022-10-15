Fats Domino to have street named after him

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – He won’t be there to see it but Fats Domino will be getting a big honor in the city where he spent most of his life. Tomorrow, the late rock ‘n’ roll pioneer will have a street renamed in his honor.

Caffin Avenue will be renamed Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. A second line music band will strut down the newly-renamed street to a park where musical tributes to Domino will be held.

Domino died Oct. 24, 2017 at age 89.

