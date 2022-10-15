Hazardous Collection Day coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Throw it away…properly! Collection day event gives residents the ability to dispose of unwanted items.

The City of Jackson announced this week that this month they will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event gives residents an opportunity to get rid of items around the house that cannot be disposed of in regular trash.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 164 Conalco Drive in Jackson.

Items that can be disposed of include oil based paints, some electronic wastes, and prescription medications. Recycling of cardboard and paper shredding will also be available on site.

Some items are excluded and those are latex paints, used oil, alkaline batteries, televisions, ammunition or explosives, medical or infectious waste, or empty containers.

This event encourages residents to help protect the environment by disposing of unwanted hazardous items properly by keeping them out of landfills and stormwater systems.

This is a free event open to residents and is also open to surrounding counties.

The collection event is sponsored by City of Jackson Stormwater Management Department, City of Jackson Health and Sanitation Department, Omega Recycling Solutions, Direct Shred, Jackson Madison County Metro Narcotics, Jackson Fire Department, and Doxicom Recycling.

Hazardous waste disposal costs are paid for by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

For more information on the event, visit the City of Jackson website here.