Local youth learn some new dance moves

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local dance group teaches moves at the park.

Each Saturday, The Ned and Jackson Recreation and Parks Department will be teaching a fine art in one of Jackson’s beautiful parks.





Today, the group met up at Conger Park to teach some dance moves. The event was free with many children and their parents in attendance.

Everyone was excited to learn the different dances.

“It is a program that started in the 80’s and we are bringing it back. It was a huge success in the 80’s, and we found the book for it and had all of this planned out. We thought we should bring this back this year,” said Grayson Hart, Children and Teen Coordinator, The Ned.

The return of the event was a big success.

This event was a part of Pine Arts Camp and several more events like this will take place throughout the month.

