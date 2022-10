WEB EXTRA: Elephants squash giant pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo

(CBS Newspath) —PUMPKIN SMASH: Some Asian elephants got into the Halloween spirit by demolishing huge pumpkins during the Oregon Zoo’s 24th annual Squishing of the Squash event on Thursday (10/13). The zoo says that after smashing the pumpkins that ranged in size from about 300 to 800 pounds, the animals then enjoyed them as snacks.