Windy and Dry This Week with Frost and Freeze Likely

Weather Update – October, 15, 2022 – 6:00 PM

TODAY:

We started off with a few showers and storms to the southern part of the region but since then they have cleared out. Now we’re seeing some sunshine and windy conditions but storms should return in the next few hours. They should continue overnight and into the early morning hours as temps drop into the 50’s and 60’s.

TOMORROW:

Showers and storms are expected to continue tomorrow but should clear out around 1-2 PM as the cold front passes. Behind that, clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop to the 40’s overnight. A little patchy frost may be possible as winds become light. By Monday morning, plenty of sunshine should remain with highs in the 60’s. Another cold front will approach us Monday afternoon but will stall out, bringing even cooler weather the rest of this week. Highs Monday are in the 60’s but it will be breezy as well .Gusts in the 20s are possible with speeds in the teens. Overnight, widespread frost will be possible as temperatures drop into the upper 20’s making it our first freeze in months.

THIS WEEK:

Bitter cold continues Tuesday with highs in the low 50’s. Winds remain around 5-10 mph but calm overnight. Calm winds and freezing temps once again make widespread frost likely. By Wednesday, we’re beginning to warm up with mid 50’s for highs and light winds. However, winds calm overnight while we still remain in freezing temps for lows. Widespread frost is possible once again. 60’s return Thursday with a few clouds. Winds remain mostly light and southerly flow returns. Temps may remain in the upper 30’s making frost possible once again.

By Friday, 70’s return with winds speeds nearing the teens and 20’s. It will be warmer but it will be breezy. Lows overnight are in the lower to mid 40’s with 5-10 mph winds continuing. By Saturday, a high of 75 is expected with windy and partly cloudy conditions.

