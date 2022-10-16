City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade

JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event.

According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.

The parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Toyland.” The parade route will remain the same as last year with its start and end at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Registration is currently open for individuals, organizations, and floats.

The Grand Marshall for the parade is former Madison County Mayor, Jimmy Harris who served the county for 15 years.

Those interested in registering to be a part of the parade can visit the city’s website here to find out how.

