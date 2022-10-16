Incoming Cold Front Brings Rain and Freeze Warnings to the Region

Weather Update – October 16, 2022 – 6:00 PM

TODAY:

We started off with a few showers and storms but since then they have cleared out. Cloudy skies remain and will gradually clear out before tomorrow morning as the cold front passes. Temps overnight should drop into the 40’s with dry conditions and a light breeze.

TOMORROW:

By Monday morning, plenty of sunshine should remain with highs in the upper 50’s to 60’s. Another cold front will approach us Monday afternoon but will stall out, bringing even cooler weather the rest of this week. Monday will also be breezy, making it feel even cooler than it already will be. Gusts in the 20s are possible with speeds in the teens. A freeze warning is in effect Monday evening into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

Bitter cold continues Tuesday with highs in the low 50’s. Winds remain around 5-10 mph but calm overnight. Calm winds and freezing temps once again make widespread frost likely. By Wednesday, we’re beginning to warm up with mid 50’s for highs and light winds. However, winds calm overnight while we still remain in freezing temps for lows. Widespread frost is possible once again. 60’s return Thursday with a few clouds. Winds remain mostly light and southerly flow returns. Temps may remain in the upper 30’s making frost possible once again.

By Friday, 70’s return with winds speeds nearing the teens and 20’s. It will be warmer but it will be breezy. Lows overnight are in the lower to mid 40’s with 5-10 mph winds continuing. By Saturday, a high of 75 is expected with windy and partly cloudy conditions.

