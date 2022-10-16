Players make some racket at a Jackson tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. —It’s tennis time in West TN with Jackson hosting a local tournament.

“We enjoy doing the tournaments. It’s really nice, and people are so complimentary of our facility at the tennis center. They say this is so nice and we’ll come back. That is what we are trying to do. We are trying to promote tennis for everybody,” said Linda Swope, Treasurer of JWTTA.

Today, the finals happened for the 2022 State Open Adult Tennis Tournament. Anyone was able to participate. The tournament was originally scheduled for July, but was delayed due to the extreme heat.







“It’s a great feeling. To come out and play among friends and have a great time. I really enjoyed it,” said James Walker, Teacher, Westwood Tennis Center.

There was a total of thirty eight players that participated. Twenty-two of the players were from Jackson, thirteen were from various locations in Tennessee, and three were from out of state.

“It’s great for tennis as a whole. I think it’s growing for Jackson. Once again, this tournament brought out some of the greats here to play. I’m just happy to be able to play with them,” said Ryan Dickey, Tournament participant.

All thirty eight players participated in multiple events. The tournament started yesterday morning and ended this afternoon. This is the third year that the Jackson West TN Tennis Association has hosted the event.

The players were thrilled with their victories and humble with their defeats. All of the participants were happy to just be there to play among friends. Several people were in attendance to show their support.

“It’s just great to see people. I played today with a guy and we won the men’s open title in doubles. His name is James Walker, and he is a pro here at Westwood and I’m a pro at the

other facility. We paired up for the first time in a long time. There is a thirty five years difference between us. Today was a special day,” said Ted Measley, Director of Tennis, Jackson Tennis Center.

There will be two more tournaments this year. Next weekend will be the West TN Junior Open, and then the first weekend of November will be the Fall Classic.

To find out more information on the Jackson West TN Tennis Association, visit the website here or find them on Facebook at here.

