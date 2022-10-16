Symphony celebrates a game changing anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local organization filled the room with music and good food.

The Jackson Symphony celebrated their anniversary in a fun and community filled way, with the symphony playing crowd favorites.

The theme for the celebration of 62 years centered around “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony shared her thoughts on the anniversary celebration.

“The Jackson Symphony has been a part of Jackson, TN and West TN for 62 years. And we’re just so honored to bring people together to celebrate the arts and to celebrate the Jackson Symphony and what it means to this community,” Freeman said.

The symphony will have more events coming up, including the Masterworks concert in November and the Holiday Pops concert on December 3rd.

For more information on the Jackson Symphony and events, visit www.thejacksonsymphony.org.

