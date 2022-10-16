Funeral service for Thelma L. Adkisson, age 70, will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at West Bemis Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Adkisson died Tuesday, October 13, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Adkisson will be Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Adkisson will lie-in-state at West Bemis Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.