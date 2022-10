WEB EXTRA: Gourd breaks U.S. record for heaviest pumpkin

(CBS Newspath) —GARGANTUAN GOURD: A new U.S. record has been set for the heaviest pumpkin! A gourd weighed in at 2,560 pounds during the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday (10/10). Travis Gienger, a teacher from Anoka, Minnesota, raised the gourd and also won the annual pumpkin-weighing contest.