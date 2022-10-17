Campaign launched to help those with hearing loss enjoy the holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — A hearing care company is finding ways too help people with hearing loss enjoy the holidays.

HearingLife is celebrating the holiday season with the “Love Your Ears. Hear the Magic” campaign.

A recent FDA policy change will make hearing aids more accessible to the general public.

Over the counter hearing aids are designed for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Chief Audiologist Dr. Leslie Soiles recommends you start with a professional hearing evaluation to determine the degree or nature of your hearing health.

And with the season for family gatherings just around the corner, loved ones who have difficulties hearing can feel frustrated, embarrassed, or even begin isolating themselves.

Soiles says you can be there for your family or friends in two simple ways.

“Two things that I can think of – first thing is to face them when you’re speaking to them. Don’t turn around and walk away,” Dr. Soiles said. “The second thing is to encourage them to have their hearing tested to just start that process in identifying what solutions are available.”

The second annual “Magic of Giving Back” campaign will give six sets of free hearing aids to those in need. You can submit a personal story, or share a story on behalf of a loved one to become eligible. Click here for more information.

