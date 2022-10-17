Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans.

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee (6)

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee (7)

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee (2)

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee (3)

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee (4)



Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee (5)

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee (1)

Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts.

LeVox visited the Save-A-Lot in Lexington to give back and meet shoppers, who were surprised to see a very familiar face when going to pick up their groceries.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but then everybody started saying it. Then we started seeing it on Facebook, and so we thought, ‘Yeah. We’ll go up there and check it out.’ Big fan of his music,” said Sheena Wood.

The Lexington store welcomed the country music star to meet the community and hand out store gift cards.

“We are here blessing some people with some e-giftcards, and we’re just helping people out in this time, just saying hi to the community,” said Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts.

Fans swarmed the store, getting store gift cards, pictures, autographs and more. Some customers had the chance to even get their groceries bagged by Lavox himself.

“It was pretty awesome. I’ve been a huge fan of Rascal Flatts for a really long time, and I have several of their albums and never really got to see them in concert. So it was really cool to be here today and get a picture with him. At first I was like, ‘I’m not going to get a picture with him, I’m just going to take a picture.’ But he did get a picture with me. It was really cool,” said Nicole Haldeman.

“Breathtaking. It was amazing, you know, because you never get this close to someone like that. And when you do, it’s a dream come true,” Wood said.

Along with giving out gift cards, $3,000 was donated to First United Methodist Church in Lexington, all in effort to give back to the community.

“Just to help them put and get more food on the shelves in the community here, and I love the fact that Save-A-Lot is just in all the small communities. It’s just awesome,” Lavox said.

Lavox was in the store from 4 p.m. to around 5:30 p.m., greeting and meeting fans. But keep your eyes open because you might find him at a Save-A-Lot near you.

Find more local news here.